NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway theaters are ending the policy of requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

The Broadway League says in a statement that beginning Sunday, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters are extending the mask requirement at least through the end of May but many will no longer check for vaccination status. The announcement doesn’t specify which theaters are ending the practice.

Several shows including “Macbeth,” “Plaza Suite” and “The Music Man” have canceled performances this year after cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

In early March, New York Mayor Eric Adams made masks optional in schools and said restaurants, theaters and gyms were no longer required to check vaccination status.