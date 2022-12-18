(PIX11) — A man’s foot was severed after he fell onto subway tracks and was hit by an oncoming train on Saturday, police said.

He fell onto the tracks after becoming disoriented, officials said. The incident happened Saturday around 10:25 a.m. inside the Grand Central subway station.

The NYPD did not specify which platform the fall happened on. But around that time, NYC Transit tweeted no. 7 trains were delayed while medical help was requested for someone at Grand Central.

NYPD Transit officers rushed over after hearing what happened, police said. Along with the help of a good Samaritan, the officers applied a tourniquet and stopped the bleeding.

Police have not yet released any additional details.