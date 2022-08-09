Flames and smoke pour from a manhole at East 179th Street and Boston Road in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Aug. 8, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several manhole fires broke out across the city Monday night in what Con Edison called a side effect of the ongoing summer heat, as the energy company called on more than 63,000 Bronx residents to scale back their power usage.

The FDNY responded to a number of smoking manholes on East 179th Street near Boston Road in the West Farms section of that borough around 9:20 p.m., according to the department. Responders extinguished the flames, then stayed on scene while ConEd workers made repairs, officials said.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows flames raging from the street, emergency personnel already on scene. Other clips posted to the app showed first responders at the scenes of reported manhole issues in Maspeth, Queens around 7 p.m. and on Manhattan’s Upper West Side around 10:05 p.m., though the FDNY did not immediately provide information about the nature of those two incidents.

A ConEd spokesperson, however, said that such fires are connected to hot weather and surges in electricity usage, as from air conditioners.

Meanwhile, the utility company early Tuesday asked tens of thousands of Bronx residents to reduce energy usage while repairs are made. The request affects approximately 63,700 customers living in the area roughly bounded by 174th Street to the north, the Bronx River to the east, 144th Street to the south, and Park Avenue to the west, according to a ConEd news release. That includes the neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Melrose, Port Morris, and Morrisania.

Voltage in the area has been reduced by 8%, and affected customers are asked to refrain from using washers, dryers, and microwaves until repairs are completed. They’re also asked to limit unnecessary air conditioner use.

ConEd issued similar alerts on Monday for parts of Brooklyn and Queens. The Brooklyn alert affected some 103,300 customers across Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bedford-Stuyvesant, and Bushwick, while the Queens advisory included about 84,900 residents of Corona, Elmhurst, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Oakland Gardens, Hollis Hills, Kew Gardens, Pomonok and Hillcrest.



ConEd did not provide estimates for when the repairs would be completed and full voltage restored.



ConEd customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage, or with their mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633). When calling ConEd, customers should report whether their neighbors also have lost power. Customers who report outages to ConEd will receive updates with their estimated restoration times as they become available.