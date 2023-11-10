NEW YORK (PIX11) — Buildings are always popping up around New York City.

The newest neighborhood in Manhattan has risen out of thin air on land that did not even exist.

Manhattan West is the most recent example of recent places to come. Other neighborhoods around the borough are debating plans to add and create more space.

Engineers shared a time-lapse video with PIX11 News.

A special crane placed covers over the track area that leads to Penn Station to create a new foundation during that phase of the project. The block did not even exist 10 years ago.

Encompassing two city blocks between 9th and 10th Avenues around West 33rd Street. Manhattan West is home to apartments, offices, restaurants, stores, and open space. The final tower recently completed construction, and during construction trains never stopped running.

The location opened to the public in 2021 and added 7 million square feet to the skyline.

Sunnyside Yards in Queens has a similar layout and there is a discussion about plans decking over parts of the Cross Bronx Expressway.