MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week.

The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a half sun while there will be a full-Sun Manhattanhenge on Tuesday.

The best streets to view it from in Manhattan are 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street, according to the American Museum of Natural History. Manhattanhenge can also be viewed from Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City section of Queens.

People interested in snapping a pic should head out early. Crowds gather at the prime locations each year.

