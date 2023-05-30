NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s a sungazer’s dream – the welcomed solar event that New Yorkers have come to know as “Manhattanhenge.”

The event offers picturesque views of sun-kissed cross streets and buildings. Manhattanhenge is set to take place tonight around 8:12 p.m., and many say the best spot to see it is to go as far east as possible.

Manhattanhenge is when the sunset aligns with Manhattan’s grid, the result is amazing views of sun-kissed streets. The name Manhattanhenge comes from the Stonehenge monument in England, which is designed to line up with the rising sun of summer solstice.