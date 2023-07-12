MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Manhattanhenge, the two-night celestial event when the sunset aligns perfectly with New York City’s street grid, will take place on the evenings of Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The popular spectacle appears on back-to-back nights. On Wednesday, July 12, the full-sun Manhattanhenge will appear on the grid at 8:20 p.m. On Thursday, July 13, the half-sun Manhattanhenge will appear on the grid at 8:21 p.m.

The best streets to view it from in Manhattan are 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street, 42nd Street and 57th Street, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the term Manhattanhenge, recommends viewers find a spot as far east as possible that still has views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

Manhattanhenge can also be viewed from Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan and Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

Manhattanhenge happens four days during the year in May and July.