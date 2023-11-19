NEW YORK (PIX11) — How do you get your children, grandchildren, or any little people to love classical music?

Maybe try a Young People’s Concert at Lincoln Center.

You may have grown up on the Young People’s Concerts with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic if you are a baby boomer. Well, now a whole new generation is celebrating the concert’s 100th birthday.

The 100th anniversary Young People’s Concert began with a happy birthday cake and a trip down memory lane.

These concerts were started by Ernest Schelling in the 1920s, but it was not until they were televised with Leonard Bernstein in 1958 that they became world famous. They influenced generations of young people to come, beginning with this theme from “The Lone Ranger” also known as “The William Tell Overture.”

“He probably exposed more human beings to concerts and orchestral music than anyone in the history of mankind by putting these on television as he did,” Jamie Bernstein, a daughter of Leonard Bernstein, told PIX11 News.

This young people’s concert featured an 11-year-old composer, Bunmi Afariogun, who wrote a piece called “Feel Jazz, Be Jazz, With Layers.”

“It’s all about jazz and Hip-hop,” Bunmi Afariogun said from the stage.

The concert also featured 16-year-old violinist Fiona Khuong-Huu playing Mendelssohn.

“It’s mind-blowing, playing with New York Philharmonic,” Fiona Khuong Huu, said. “It is such an honor and pleasure for me, and I had a great time,” she added.

Some future budding violinists and percussionists even got to try out their instruments.

“I like that I can make music with it,” Aadhya Kasarabada, told PIX11 News after trying out a violin.

“My husband and I really love music,” Kanupriya Kasarabada, her mother, told PIX11 News. “We love that they gear these performances and activities towards little kids. It fosters early all these possibilities out there,” she added.

The next Young People’s Concert is in Jan. 2024. Those concerts are aimed at children ages 6 to 12. Very Young People’s Concerts are for ages 3 to 6 in March and April.