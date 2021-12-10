Young Peoples Chorus back in-person for holiday spectacular

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — It’s a holiday gift to all New Yorkers.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City is finally back with a holiday spectacular called “Very Merry New York” after a pandemic pause of close to two years.

The world-renowned chorus is made up of vocally talented children aged 8 to 18 from across the city and, like all New Yorkers, they suffered through the pandemic with no in-person performances — until now.

“A Very Merry New York is going to celebrate our coming together after two years,” Francisco Nunez, the founder and artistic director of The Young People’s Chorus of New York City, told PIX11 News. “It’s multimedia and there’s a film by Lynn Ahrens called ‘A Horrible Hush; about how the children singing bring New York back.”

There’ll be a world premiere of a piece written by Francisco Nunez called Footprint on Water, as well as Oseh Shalom, The Grinch and many more.

These teenaged singers said they are just happy to be back together:

“It was really hard not having performances,” 14-year-old Sebastian Cunto said. “I really missed it.”

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City also created an immersive multimedia art exhibit in Chelsea called “Alone Together,” currently at the High Line Nine. But for many, live performances are what’s most important.

“There’s nothing like being backstage and everyone’s telling you to shush and then you go on stage and it’s all OK,” 17-year-old Margaret Eisenberg told PIX11 News.

The Young People’s Chorus performs Saturday night, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the United Palace theater at 175th and Broadway. There are still tickets available online and out the door.