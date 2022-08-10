GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said.

Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and punched one of the 12-year-olds in the face, officials said.

The victims suffered what the NYPD characterized as minor injuries and were treated by EMS at the scene.

Perry, whose last known address is in the East New York section of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of assault, resisting arrest, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.