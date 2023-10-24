MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of attacking a woman in a Manhattan subway station last week because she was Jewish, police said Tuesday.

Christopher D’Aguiar, 28, allegedly punched the 29-year-old victim in the face in the 42nd Street-Lexington Avenue subway station at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, police said.

When the woman asked D’Aguiar why he punched her, he allegedly said, “You are Jewish,” according to the NYPD.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

D’Aguiar was arrested Tuesday and charged with hate crime assault, assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment, police said.

