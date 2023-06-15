WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A New York City summer youth employment program gives 75,000 teens and young adults valuable work experience across the city.

Hundreds lined up outside the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center Thursday for a chance to interview in Washington Heights. It’s the 10th anniversary of the partnership between Catholics Charities Community Services, Alianza, Alianza, and the city.

Arthur Avery, 20, from Washington Heights, said his mother is a veteran. She inspired him to be of service to his community. His dream is to become a firefighter someday.

Avery has a job interview Thursday thanks to a city program matching young people with jobs for six weeks over the summer.

Monique Myers is the director of the program. Myers said she knows firsthand how life-changing this moment really is. She is a former summer participant in the program herself.

The program employs young adults between the ages of 14 to 24. Two hundred twenty-nine organizations are hiring this year. Currently, companies hiring include Columbia University Medical Center, State Farm, UPS Stores, and 16 handles.

The program lasts six weeks, and New York City pays teens who take part directly. The goal is to fill critical job openings in their communities—helping teens find careers they enjoy and help pay their bills.

Miguel Dumeng, 18, from Washington Heights, said he wants to be a mechanic. He hopes to get a summer job in an auto body shop. It’s a summer job these teens will never forget, earning money and helping their communities.

Alianza, the City’s Summer Youth Employment program, and catholic charities have already helped 17,000 students find summer employment. If you want to apply next year, visit their website here.