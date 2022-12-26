LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The winter is a time for traditions and New York City is full of them.

One of those traditions is GingerBread Lane. It returned to Manhattan with more than 700 sweet structures created by a world-renowned and record-breaking artist.

Essex Market on the Lower East Side along Delancey Street is the new home of the display. It will run there until Jan. 15. After that, the gingerbread houses will be given away for free.

Creator Jon Lovich has also been conducting workshops to teach people how to build their own holiday houses.

Some of his previous displays have been recognized as the largest display in the world.