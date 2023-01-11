MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two teens and two Taco Bell employees were stabbed during a bloody fight inside the fast-food chain’s Times Square location Tuesday night, police said.

Two brothers, ages 17 and 19, were allegedly trying to steal soda from the machine at the Taco Bell on West 40th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 8:35 p.m. when they were confronted by two store workers, according to the NYPD and law enforcement sources.

During the clash, the 17-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old male worker in the back and a 30-year-old female manager in her right hand and wrist, police said. The teens then allegedly trashed the eatery, breaking windows and tables.

During the destruction, the 22-year-old worker grabbed a store-owned knife and allegedly attacked both brothers, according to the NYPD. The 17-year-old was cut in the shoulder and his brother was slashed in the back, police said.

Officers found the teens with multiple stab wounds near 1501 Broadway. They were taken into custody and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The store workers were also in stable condition. The manager refused medical attention at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the other employee went to a hospital for treatment.

Charges against the teens and one of the Taco Bell employees were pending, as of Wednesday afternoon.