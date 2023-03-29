HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A worker was slashed in the face at a Manhattan gas station Tuesday night, police said.

The 28-year-old worker got into a fight with another man at the gas station at West 51st Street and Eleventh Avenue when he was attacked, according to the NYPD. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was dressed in all yellow and took off on a motorcycle after the incident, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).