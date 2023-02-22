MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A worker stabbed two men, one fatally, during a fight inside a Manhattan store on Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities found the men, 25 and 29, with stab wounds to the torso in the store at 94 St. Nicholas Place near West 155th Street at around 9:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where the 25-year-old man died, police said. The other victim is in stable condition.

Police said the men went into the store and began fighting with the employees before the 34-year-old worker grabbed a knife and attacked them. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The worker was taken into custody and the charges were pending, police said.

