MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A construction worker at a Manhattan building fell several stories to their death Monday morning, police and fire officials said.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. at a building on West End Avenue near 72nd Street on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY. The worker fell from a scaffolding on the fourth floor of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.