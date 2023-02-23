A suspect is arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing at a fish market in Harlem on Feb. 21, 2023. (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A worker is accused of stabbing a 25-year-old customer to death and wounding another during a fight inside a Harlem fish market Tuesday night, police said.

Junior Aquino Hernandez, 34, allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Malik Burrell and another man, 29, in the stomach inside the Express Fish Market on 94 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem at around 9:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Burrell died at the hospital and the other victim is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities said the men went into the store and began fighting with the employees before the worker attacked them. The knife was recovered at the scene.

Hernandez was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment was pending, as of Thursday afternoon, according to court records.