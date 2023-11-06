MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A worker was injured trying to stop three men from robbing a Manhattan business last month, police said Monday.

The suspects broke through the front door as the woman, 18, was locking the store’s front doors at 157 Seventh Ave. in the West Village at around 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, according to the NYPD. The men then took several products from behind the counter before running off, police said.

The employee injured her arm while trying to keep the doors shut, police said.

There have been no arrests.

