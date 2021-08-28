Woolworth Building evacuated amid suspicious package investigation: NYPD

Police evacuated the famous Woolworth Building in Lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2021, after reports of a suspicious package, the NYPD says. (Citizen App)

TRIBECA, Manhattan — The well known Manhattan skyscraper known as the Woolworth Building was evacuated Saturday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package, according to the NYPD.

Police said a call came into 311 shortly after 3 p.m. reporting the suspicious package at or near the building located at 233 Broadway, near City Hall, in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Authorities evacuated the building as a precaution while a sweep was conducted, officials said.

Advisory Update: Following an earlier closure, traffic will resume back to normal. https://t.co/EgI3QwMnvh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 28, 2021

The NYPD had previously advised the public to avoid the area of Broadway between Chambers Street and Park Place due to the investigation, but about 10 minutes later, authorities said traffic in the area would resume back to normal.

The investigation temporarily blocked off all southbound lanes of Broadway in the area, between Chambers Street and Barclay Street, but they reopened a short time later.

Motorists were told to expect delays in the area temporarily.

Suspicious Package Investigation at Woolworth Building @CitizenApp 233 Broadway 1:35:22 PM EDT

Video from the Citizen App showed police tape around the perimeter of the building’s block, while officers stood outside.

The building has 55 floors and at 792 feet tall, was the tallest building in the world from 1913 to 1930.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.