UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Two women were hospitalized overnight after being slashed with the same knife one of them allegedly pulled on a man during an altercation on a Manhattan subway, according to police sources.

The NYPD said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday on a northbound No. 2 train at the 96th Street and Broadway subway station.

The two women were involved in a verbal dispute with the man when one of them pulled out the blade, police sources said.

A struggle ensued and the man got control of the knife, but during the struggle both women were cut, according to law enforcement sources.

Authorities said one woman, 22, was cut in the eyebrow and left wrist, while the second woman, 23, was slashed in the left ear.

Police sources said the man fled the station, followed by the women, who found police nearby, prompting officers to take the man into custody.

A good Samaritan who witnessed everything showed officers cellphone video of the incident, and told them the women started the altercation, according to police sources.

Both women were taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover, the NYPD said.

No charges had been filed against anyone involved as of Friday morning.

Police said their investigation was ongoing.

