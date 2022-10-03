MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said.

Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect in a green suit seemed to use her leg to hook and pull at a passenger.

Some of the riders in bodysuits seemed upset about what was happening.

“Are ya’ll kidding me,” can be heard on the video, which includes graphic language. “I’m getting off,” someone said.

Investigating officers met with two 19-year-old victims after the attack. The victims told police they’d had a verbal dispute with the suspects, which then got physical. They described being pushed and punched.

The suspects also took a cellphone, credit cards, a waller and other personal items from the victims, police said. The victims refused medical attention.

