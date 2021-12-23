Women caught on camera using stolen credit card in Manhattan deli

(Credit: NYPD)

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Two women threw a 75-year-old woman to the ground Tuesday and stole more than $2,000 worth of items, including bank cards, police said Thursday.

The two suspects approached the victim from behind about 11:20 p.m. on East 38th Street, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and then stole a Gucci bag worth $800. Police said the pair also took bank cards, the victim’s ID, an iPhone worth $1,250, AirPods worth $250 and $10 cash.

About an hour after the assault, at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the women used one of the victim’s cards to make a purchase at an Upper East Side deli on 1st Avenue.

