MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a hate crime attack on the Upper West Side Thursday night.

A 41-year-old woman spotted two women removing Israeli missing person posters at the corner of Riverside Drive and West 82nd Street around 9:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman confronted the duo and began recording them with her phone, police said.

The two suspects then attacked the 41-year-old, ripping a Star of David chain off her neck, knocking her phone out of her hands and damaging it, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and neck and declined medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, police said.

