Lauren Pazienza appears in court with lawyer Arthur Aidala Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Lauren Pazienza, who fatally shoved an 87-year-old singing coach to the ground in New York City last year, has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday.

Pazienza, 27, will be sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Pazienza fatally pushed 87-year-old Barbara Gustern to the ground while walking in Manhattan on March 10, 2022, authorities said. Pazienza was walking from Chelsea Park when she crossed the street, shouted obscenities at Gustern and then intentionally shoved her, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Gustern hit her head on the ground and suffered a hemorrhage to the left side of her brain. She died several days later after she was removed from life support, authorities said.

Pazienza was living in Queens at the time of the incident, authorities said. After fatally shoving Gustern, Pazienza deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her family’s home on Long Island, according to prosecutors.

“Lauren Pazienza aggressively shoved Barbara Gustern to the ground and walked away as the beloved New Yorker lay there bleeding. Today’s plea holds Pazienza accountable for her deadly actions,” Bragg said in a statement. “We continue to mourn the loss of Barbara Gustern, a talented musical theater performer and vocal coach who touched so many in New York City and beyond.”

Pazienza will be sentenced on Sept. 29.