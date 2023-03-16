WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was allegedly driving a stolen car when she struck six pedestrians, including two young girls, in Manhattan Wednesday night, police said.

Deanna Cinaglia, 34, a Peekskill, N.Y. resident, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident, police said.

Cinaglia was allegedly behind the wheel of the black sedan when she lost control while taking a turn near West 190th Street and Broadway in Washington Heights around 6:10 p.m., and jumped the curb, according to the NYPD.

Three men and a woman suffered leg injuries, while two 3-year-old girls suffered bloody noses, according to authorities. They were all taken to various area hospitals in what officials described as stable condition.

Cinaglia’s arraignment was pending, as of Thursday afternoon, according to public court records.