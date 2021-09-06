Tourist critically hurt after falling out of pedicab, hitting head in Midtown: NYPD

Pedicab in Times Square

File photo: A pedicab driver waits for a fair on Broadway, Wednesday, March 1, 2006 in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A woman visiting New York City from California was hospitalized in critical condition late Sunday night after falling out of a pedicab and hitting her head, according to police.

The NYPD said the woman in her 60s was riding in the pedicab with a woman in her 20s around 11 p.m., on Eighth Avenue, near West 47th Street in Midtown.

The woman stood up in the pedicab and then fell out, striking her head on the pavement, authorities said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said early Monday.

The 33-year-old pedicab operator remained on the scene.

No arrests were made, according to police.

