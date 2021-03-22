Woman thrown to the ground in Midtown Manhattan in possible anti-Asian attack

A 41-year-old Asian woman was thrown to the ground in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The West 31st Street near Sixth Avenue was being investigated as a possible hate crime, police said.

The 37-year-old suspect allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and yelled something in Spanish, according to the NYPD. Officers were quickly flagged down by the victim and the alleged attacker was taken into custody.

Police have not yet filed charges.

Anti-Asian crime numbers in New York City are likely much higher than those reported, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11.

The NYPD started an Asian Hate Crime Task Force in 2020 amid increasing attacks as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

