GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An Uber driver was tased and robbed after dropping off a customer in Greenwich Village on Nov. 13, police said.

The driver, 55, picked up a female passenger at East 102nd Street and 1st Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He drove her to West 9th Street and 6th Avenue when she took out a taser from her bag and tased the man several times on his right shoulder, according to police. The passenger took the driver’s wallet from the car’s center console and ran away, heading east on West 9th Street.

The suspect got away with credit cards, ID and $375 inside the wallet. Police said they are looking for a female around 25 years old, 5’5″, 125 pounds, with black dreadlocks and a large white bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.