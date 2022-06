MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by the No. 7 train late Tuesday at Grand Central Terminal, according to police.

Witnesses told authorities that the woman fell onto the southbound tracks and into the path of an oncoming train at around 10:55 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The train was unable to brake in time, and the woman was struck, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been publicly released.