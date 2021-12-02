Woman assaulted, called anti-Asian slurs in Morningside subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

Morningside Anti-Asian attack

Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking a woman and calling her anti-Asian slurs in a Manhattan subway station on Nov. 27, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — An Asian woman was attacked and then called offensive slurs in a Manhattan subway station in November, police said, prompting an investigation by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Authorities said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, as the victim was walking on the northbound platform inside the West 116th Street and Broadway subway station, along the No. 1 line.

An unidentified man came up behind the woman, 54, and hit her with the handle bars of his bicycle, police said.

When the woman asked him why he struck her, he responded by making anti-Asian slurs, according to the NYPD.

The suspect then fled to the southbound side of the station, authorities said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her lower back and sought medical attention by private means, an NYPD spokesperson said.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

Police released the above surveillance images of the individual they were looking for and said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves, and a black du-rag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

