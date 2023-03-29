NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while putting out her trash last week in East Harlem, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was putting out garbage outside her building near Lexington Avenue, on March 21. around 8 p.m., according to the NYPD.

An unknown man approached her, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her in the shoulder without saying anything, police said. The suspect then fled the scene, running toward Lexington Avenue, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as serious but stable condition.

