Woman stabbed on train in Manhattan; man sought: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a woman on a train at Chambers Street Sunday morning, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach just after 8 a.m. on a southbound C train, police said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A man in his 50s is sought. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

It was not immediately clear if the man and woman knew each other, or what lead up to the attack.

