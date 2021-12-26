Woman stabbed on train in Manhattan; man sought: NYPD

TRIBECA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a woman on a train at Chambers Street Sunday morning, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the stomach just after 8 a.m. on a southbound C train, police said. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

A man in his 50s is sought. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

It was not immediately clear if the man and woman knew each other, or what lead up to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782.

