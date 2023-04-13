MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A customer stabbed a juice shop worker in the head, neck, and back in an Upper East Side store Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

The woman and the 39-year-old man got into an argument before the woman picked up a knife that was on the counter and attacked the employee inside Juice Island on 61st Street and Third Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was last seen running on East 61st Street and remained at large, as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

The NYPD said the suspect is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, about 20 to 30 years old with blonde hair. She was wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers at the time of the attack.

