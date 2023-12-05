MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman stabbed a man following a fight on a Manhattan street last month, police said Tuesday.

The suspect started an argument with the man, 47, near 14th Street and Broadway in Union Square at around 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to the NYPD. The woman then followed the victim down the street and stabbed him in the back, police said.

The suspect then ran southbound on Broadway, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Police identified the suspect as a 5-foot-2 woman who was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a multicolored hat, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

