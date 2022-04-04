EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed a woman during a verbal dispute overnight Monday, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the back during an argument with the suspect along East 126th Street near Lexington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., officials said. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where authorities reported her to be in stable condition.

Investigation by police is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).