UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in Manhattan Sunday evening, police said.

The stabbing happened outside a restaurant at 1900 Broadway on the Upper West Side around 7:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The 32-year-old victim’s ex-boyfriend stabbed her in the abdomen and forearm, according to police. The woman was hospitalized after the stabbing.

An arrest hasn’t been made in the case, which remained under investigation.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t available.

