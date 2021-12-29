Cops released images of the woman accused of spitting on and punching a man at the West 4 St. subway station on Dec. 24, 2021 (NYPD)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – A man was attacked after confronting a woman who had been arguing with another passenger at a Manhattan subway station on Christmas Eve, police said.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. inside of the West Fourth Street subway station in Greenwich Village, police said.

A woman had engaged in an argument with another woman police described as “elderly” at the subway station.

When a 69-year-old man confronted the suspect and told her to stop arguing with the other woman, she spit on him, according to police.

When the man tried to grab the woman after she spit on him, she punched him in the forehead and fled, cops said.

The victim suffered a laceration to his forehead and was treated at the hospital.

