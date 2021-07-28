Woman spit on, harassed in anti-Asian attack in Manhattan: police

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — A woman was spit on and harassed during an apparent anti-Asian attack in Manhattan Sunday night, police said.

It happened on July 25 around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Street and Broadway in Columbus Circle, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was walking along the sidewalk when another woman approached her and spit in her face, authorities said.

THe suspect then made an anti-Asian bias statement toward the victim- before fleeing, according to police. 

The victim refused medical attention. 

Footage obtained by police shows the suspect pulling out a phone, appearing to record the encounter while she was also being recorded. 

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

