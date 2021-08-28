Yvonne Yehudah, 31, spit in an Asian woman’s face and made a bias statement near Columbus Circle in Manhattan on July 25, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police arrested a Brooklyn woman who spit on an Asian woman during a hate crime attack near Columbus Circle last month, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place at 60th Street and Broadway around 10:40 p.m. on July 25, according to police.

The 26-year-old victim was on the sidewalk when a woman walked right up to her, spit in her face and made an anti-Asian bias statement before running away, authorities said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation. Police later arrested and charged Yvonne Yehudah, 31, with aggravated harassment, according to the NYPD.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.