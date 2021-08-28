Woman spit on Asian woman, made bias statement near Columbus Circle: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
asian hate crime attack suspect Yvonne Yehudah

Yvonne Yehudah, 31, spit in an Asian woman’s face and made a bias statement near Columbus Circle in Manhattan on July 25, 2021, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police arrested a Brooklyn woman who spit on an Asian woman during a hate crime attack near Columbus Circle last month, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place at 60th Street and Broadway around 10:40 p.m. on July 25, according to police.

The 26-year-old victim was on the sidewalk when a woman walked right up to her, spit in her face and made an anti-Asian bias statement before running away, authorities said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation. Police later arrested and charged Yvonne Yehudah, 31, with aggravated harassment, according to the NYPD.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources. Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC tries to lure tourists with Times Square ferris wheel

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor

Group promotes health and small businesses in Harlem

Green spaces come to Hudson Square as part of neighborhood transformation

With help from Avengers, health officials push COVID vaccinations in Times Square

More Manhattan

Crime

Community reacts to Harlem basketball court shooting with outrage

See It: Man fires shots through Staten Island salon window, injures 2

Suspect sought after innocent bystander shot outside Penn Station

Son says Brooklyn mom fatally shot outside home by possible stray bullets

Mother killed by stray bullet in Crown Heights

NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter