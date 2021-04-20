Woman slashed with hatchet on Upper East Side: NYPD

Police on the scene after a woman, 28, was attacked with a hatchet by another woman, 22, who was taken into police custody late Monday night, April 19, 2021 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was taken into custody late Monday night after allegedly attacking another woman with a hatchet during an argument in a Manhattan apartment, police said.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in progress at the Upper East Side building on East 85th Street, between Second and Third avenues, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 28-year-old victim and 22-year-old suspect got into a dispute that escalated when the younger woman attacked the other woman with a hatchet.

The alleged attacker then fled to the roof and climbed down the building’s fire escape before hopping on a bus, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, she barricaded herself inside a freight elevator in a building on East 86th Street, where she was found by police and taken into custody.

Officials had not announced any charges as of early Tuesday morning.