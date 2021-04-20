Woman slashed with hatchet on Upper East Side: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was taken into custody late Monday night after allegedly attacking another woman with a hatchet during an argument in a Manhattan apartment, police said.
Officers responded to a call for an assault in progress at the Upper East Side building on East 85th Street, between Second and Third avenues, according to the NYPD.
Police said the 28-year-old victim and 22-year-old suspect got into a dispute that escalated when the younger woman attacked the other woman with a hatchet.
The alleged attacker then fled to the roof and climbed down the building’s fire escape before hopping on a bus, authorities said.
According to the NYPD, she barricaded herself inside a freight elevator in a building on East 86th Street, where she was found by police and taken into custody.
Officials had not announced any charges as of early Tuesday morning.