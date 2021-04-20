Woman slashed with hatchet on Upper East Side: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police on the scene after a woman, 28, was attacked with a hatchet by another woman, 22, who was taken into police custody late Monday night, April 19, 2021 on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to police.

Police on the scene after a woman, 28, was attacked with a hatchet by another woman, 22, who was taken into police custody late Monday night, April 19, 2021 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was taken into custody late Monday night after allegedly attacking another woman with a hatchet during an argument in a Manhattan apartment, police said.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in progress at the Upper East Side building on East 85th Street, between Second and Third avenues, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 28-year-old victim and 22-year-old suspect got into a dispute that escalated when the younger woman attacked the other woman with a hatchet.

The alleged attacker then fled to the roof and climbed down the building’s fire escape before hopping on a bus, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, she barricaded herself inside a freight elevator in a building on East 86th Street, where she was found by police and taken into custody.

Officials had not announced any charges as of early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Harlem shootout: 1 in custody after gunmen, police exchange fire

Restaurant owners helping community during pandemic

Man with assault rifle at Times Square subway station charged: NYPD

Man in police custody for having rifle in Times Square

Harlem moms fight to fix broken doors

New Yorkers protest in wake of former officer being charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter