HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the face on a Manhattan street on Thursday, police said.

The suspect attacked the victim, 40, near 2056 Fifth Ave., between 126th and 127th streets in Harlem, at around 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was cut with an unknown object and treated at the scene for her injuries, police said.

The man ran off after the incident and remained at large, as of Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).