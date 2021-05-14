Woman, 21, slashed from behind on Harlem street: NYPD

Suspect in Harlem slashing

Surveillance images of a man accused of slashing a woman from behind on a Harlem street on April 25, 2021. (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police on Thursday released images of a man they say slashed a woman from behind as she walked down a Harlem street in April.

According to the NYPD, back on April 25 the 21-year-old was walking near the corner of West 135th Street and Amsterdam Avenue just after 8 p.m. when the unidentified man approached her from behind.

Unprovoked, the individual slashed the woman with an unknown sharp object, causing lacerations to her back and shoulder, before fleeing eastbound on West 135th Street, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the person they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

