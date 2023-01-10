MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man shoved a woman to a Midtown street corner then made an anti-Asian comment in an unprovoked New Year’s Eve attack being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit, police said Tuesday.

The victim, 56, was on the northwest corner of West 33rd Street and Sixth Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 when a man pushed her to the ground from behind without any prior interaction, authorities said.

The assailant then made an anti-Asian remark before fleeing, officials said.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her arm, but declined medical attention, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday, asking for tips from anyone who recognizes him.

He’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds with a large build. He has short dark hair and a full beard, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie with white lettering on the back, camouflage sweatpants over another pair of black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.