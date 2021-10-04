Woman shoved off Times Square subway platform, into arriving train: NYPD

File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman was hospitalized Monday morning after being shoved off the subway platform at the Times Square station as a train was pulling into the station, police said.

According to police, an unidentified woman pushed the victim just after 8 a.m., causing her to slam into the side of a northbound train as it entered the station.

The woman never fell onto the subway tracks, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

No suspect description was shared.

