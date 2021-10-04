Woman shoved off Times Square subway platform, into arriving train: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police in Times Square subway station

File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman was hospitalized Monday morning after being shoved off the subway platform at the Times Square station as a train was pulling into the station, police said.

According to police, an unidentified woman pushed the victim just after 8 a.m., causing her to slam into the side of a northbound train as it entered the station.

The woman never fell onto the subway tracks, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests had been made, as of Monday morning.

No suspect description was shared.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

Historic church devastated by fire welcomes back parishioners

COVID shuts down 'Aladdin' on Broadway for 2nd time

NYC Women’s March rallies for reproductive rights, abortion access

'The Stone Age': Immersive cannabis-inspired experience opens in NYC

More Manhattan

Crime

George Floyd statue vandalized in Union Square

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

New photos: Suspects wanted after 16-year-old girl shot in head near Brooklyn playground

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter