NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was critically injured when she was pushed into a moving subway train in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was standing on the platform at the 53rd Street-Fifth Avenue subway station in Midtown when she was shoved at around 12:05 p.m., according to the NYPD. The woman then hit her head on the train as it was leaving the station, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There have been no arrests.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.