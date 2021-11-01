Woman shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 37-year-old woman was shot Monday night while looking through her Manhattan apartment’s peephole, police said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., police said they received a call regarding someone shot in a Columbus Avenue apartment. The victim was shot in the eye after she heard a knock at her door and looked through her peephole, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for a suspect.

