Police outside a Harlem apartment complex followig a dispute and shooting involving neighbors on Feb. 22, 2023, according to the NYPD. (Credit: PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was shot multiple times, including once in the eye, while feuding with neighbors in an apartment building in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

The 41-year-old victim was also struck in the abdomen and the buttocks when gunfire erupted in the sixth-floor hallway of the building on East 135th Street near Park Avenue in Harlem at around 8:30 a.m., sources told PIX11 News. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Prior to the shooting, sources said two couples were in the hallway arguing when the two men began punching each other. The suspect, 35, then grabbed a gun and began firing, sources said. It remained unclear if the victim was the intended target.

The gunman’s partner then ran into her apartment and locked herself in before police broke down the door looking for the suspect, sources said. The shooter was not in the apartment, sources said.

The suspect was upset because the victim called the police after hearing the alleged shooter and his girlfriend fighting all night, according to sources. The suspect told his sixth-floor neighbors to “mind their business,” sources said.

Officers responded to the call but the girlfriend said everything was fine and refused to file a complaint, according to sources. The couple has a history of domestic violence, sources said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

