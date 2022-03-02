HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was shot in the leg in Harlem Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old victim heard shots fired along Third Avenue near East 123rd Street, then realized she’d been hit in the leg, according to the police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where authorities reported her to be in stable condition.

It is still unknown if the woman had any connection to a possible suspect, police said.

Investigations are ongoing, according to officials.

Police have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).