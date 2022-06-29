Police on scene near where a woman was shot on the Upper East Side on June 29, 2022. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot in the head near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street, police said. The shooting happened about 8:25 p.m.

According to the NYPD, the woman was pushing a 3-month-old child in a stroller when the shooting occurred. Both the woman and baby were taken to a hospital after the incident — the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the child was unharmed.

Police were unsure of the relationship between the woman and baby. There was also no information available on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

